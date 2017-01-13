The Norris & Long Show Best Of – Week Of January 14th

This week’s edition of the Norris & Long Show best of includes interviews with Orioles Manager Buck Showalter, and Orioles pitcher Logan Verrett both joined the show live from Sarasota, FL the site of O’s mini-camp.

BUCK SHOWALTER

Orioles manager Buck Showalter joined Ken and Ed this morning live from mini camp in Sarasota, Florida.

Buck began by talking about the importance of the mini camp before spring training, saying, “It’s a way for the new coaches to get the lay of the land. It’s a way to get ahead of the curve a little bit and we’ve got a great return for it. If there’s something to get ahead of medically, you want to do it now and not wait until March.”

Roger McDowell and Alan Mills join the Orioles this season. Buck discussed the hiring of the new coaches saying, “we really like the idea of looking from within. Just like the players…we’re always going to look in the organization first.”

Buck also comments on new Orioles player Wellington Castillo. He said, “He’s a good teammate, throws really well and is an offensive threat. He’s a pleaser. He’s going to out of his way to create a good relationship with the pitchers and he’s got a great personality. He’s kind of come into his own in the last year or so. The thing I like about Wellington is he works on whatever weaknesses may attack him.”

Buck also talks NFL playoffs, the College Football National Championship, puppies, farms and more.

LOGAN VERRETT

Logan joined Ed and Rob live from Orioles mini-camp Sarasota to talk about trying to find a role on the O’s roster.

Logan started by talking about what is happening at Orioles mini-camp saying “it’s pretty laid back we got out and get some throwing in, you have the option to throw off the mound if you want to…we have some new faces down here and obviously I’m one of them, it’s really just a good chance to meet everybody and get acquainted so you don’t have to do that when spring training rolls around.”

Logan was asked about his time with the O’s in 2015 and being around a winning culture with the Mets saying “in 2015 when I was here with the Orioles in spring training I enjoyed my time this was and is a great team with some good leaders on it…this team has a lot of good guys with good characters and I think it all starts with Buck and trickles down.”