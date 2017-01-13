Today’s 101.9 Blanket Baltimore On January 21

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Saturday, January 21, Today’s 101.9 and The Salvation Army of Central Maryland are collecting blankets for the homeless in the area as they Blanket Baltimore.

On January 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., crews will be collecting blankets at various drop-off sites around Baltimore for donations of new or used blankets and winter outerwear.

The 101.9 Street Team will be at three locations: The Avenue at White Marsh, Hunt Valley Towne Centre, and Governor Plaza in Glen Burnie.

All blankets donated will be professionally cleaned by Zips Dry Cleaners.

Blankets, coats, and winter outerwear will be collected on January 21st.

For more information about Blanket Baltimore CLICK HERE.