FIRSTWARNINGWX: Winter Weather Advisory issued for Baltimore and surrounding counties Saturday | Closures & Delays List

Today’s 101.9 Blanket Baltimore On January 21

January 13, 2017 7:06 PM
Filed Under: Blanket Baltimore, today's 101.9

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Saturday, January 21, Today’s 101.9 and The Salvation Army of Central Maryland are collecting blankets for the homeless in the area as they Blanket Baltimore.

On January 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., crews will be collecting blankets at various drop-off sites around Baltimore for donations of new or used blankets and winter outerwear.

The 101.9 Street Team will be at three locations: The Avenue at White Marsh, Hunt Valley Towne Centre, and Governor Plaza in Glen Burnie.

All blankets donated will be professionally cleaned by Zips Dry Cleaners.

Blankets, coats, and winter outerwear will be collected on January 21st.

For more information about Blanket Baltimore CLICK HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia