Trimble Named To Wooden Award Midseason Top 25  

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Maryland junior guard Melo Trimble has been named to the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25 for a third consecutive season.

Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 25 student-athletes who are the frontrunners for the sport’s most prestigious individual honor, based on their performances during the first half of the 2016-2017 season.

Trimble, who is the only player in this year’s group to land on the list three seasons, leads the Terps in scoring (17.5 ppg) and free throw percentage (.825). A native of Upper Marlboro, Md., Trimble has scored 20 or more points in eight games this season. He recently became only the seventh player in Maryland history to record 1,400 points, 300 assists and 100 steals, joining Juan Dixon, Greivis Vasquez, Albert King, Johnny Rhodes, Walt Williams and Ernie Graham.

Created in 1976, the John R. Wooden Award program features the most prestigious individual honors in college basketball. The unique Wooden Award trophy is presented to a man and woman each year. Previous winners include such notables as former Terp Joe Smith (’95), Larry Bird (‘79), Michael Jordan (‘84), Tim Duncan (‘97), Candace Parker (‘07 and ‘08), Kevin Durant (‘09), Maya Moore (‘09 and ‘11), Trey Burke (‘13), Doug McDermott (‘14) and Buddy Hield (’15).

Maryland will travel to Illinois Saturday for a 6 p.m. tilt on ESPN2.