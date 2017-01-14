AACo. Police Investigate Friday Night Odenton Murder

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a murder that occurred Friday night in Odenton.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Conquest Way where they located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim later died after crews attempted to save the man’s life.

The man was identified as 24-year-old Nathan Antoine Ford.

The Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7LOCKUP.