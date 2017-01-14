FIRSTWARNINGWX: Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Baltimore County and surrounding counties. | Closures & Delays List

AACo. Police Investigate Friday Night Odenton Murder

January 14, 2017 2:12 PM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel County police, Odenton

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a murder that occurred Friday night in Odenton.

Officers responded to the 2200 block of Conquest Way where they located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim later died after crews attempted to save the man’s life.

The man was identified as 24-year-old Nathan Antoine Ford.

The Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731.  If people with information wish to remain anonymous they can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia