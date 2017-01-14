FIRSTWARNINGWX: Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Baltimore and surrounding counties. | Closures & Delays List

Don’s Johns a Name Not Quite Right for this Inauguration Day

January 14, 2017 8:39 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Inauguration 2017

MATTHEW DALY, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s the great port-a-potty cover-up for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Workers preparing for the inauguration Jan. 20 have taped over the name of the company — “Don’s Johns” — that has long supplied portable restrooms for major outdoor events in the nation’s capital.

Virginia-based Don’s Johns calls itself the Washington area’s top provider of portable toilet rentals. But the name apparently strikes too close to home for organizers of the inauguration of Donald John Trump.

Workers have placed blue tape over the company name on dozens of portable restrooms installed near the Capitol for the inauguration.

The company’s name is clearly visible upon close inspection, but is blocked for a wide-angle view by a TV or still camera.

Robert Weghorst, chief operating officer for Don’s Johns, said he did not know the logos were covered up until The Associated Press reported on it Friday, lighting up his company switchboard and “blowing up” its social media accounts.

“We don’t know why it’s being done. We didn’t tell someone to do it,” he said in a telephone interview. “We’re proud to have our name on the units.”

A spokesman for the Architect of the Capitol, which oversees the Capitol and its grounds, said the logos were being covered or removed to comply with Capitol grounds restrictions on advertising.

Staff determined that signs for Gene’s Johns — a competitor that also is providing portable toilets for the inauguration — “can be easily peeled off,” the spokesman said in an email. The Don’s Johns logos cannot be removed easily “and are being covered with tape,” the email said.

Don’s Johns has provided portable toilets for many major events in Washington, including the 2009 and 2013 inauguration ceremonies for President Barack Obama, Weghorst said. No logos were taped over during those events, he said.

The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies and the Presidential Inaugural Committee declined to comment.

___

Reach Matthew Daly: https://twitter.com/MatthewDalyWDC

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia