Frederick County Public Schools Employee Fired for Tweet

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Frederick County Public Schools fired Katie Nash for a Tweet she posted last week, according to the Frederick Post.
Michael Doerrer, a district spokesman, said Nash was no longer employed with the school system, but he didn’t comment on the circumstances.
Nash started working as the web experience coordinator in November. Among her responsibilities was to run the district’s social media accounts. Her salary was $44,066.
Nash wrote in response from the school Twitter feed: “But then how would you learn how to spell ‘tomorrow?’ 🙂
The response from Nash’s FCPS tweet received more than 1,000 retweets and 1,000 likes and she became the subject of a hashtag, #KatiefromFCPS. And later #freekatie also appeared in students’ Twitter feeds.
The student later wrote that he didn’t mind Nash’s original reply and didn’t take it personally.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook