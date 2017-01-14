FIRSTWARNINGWX: Drivers asked to use caution for patchy ice in Baltimore County and surrounding counties. | Closures & Delays List | Download WJZ's Weather App | Follow @CBSBaltimore On Twitter

Shooting By Campus Officer To Be Reviewed By Prosecutors

January 14, 2017 7:05 PM
BALTIMORE (AP) – The fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man by a Coppin State University police officer in Baltimore will be reviewed by prosecutors in suburban Carroll County.

Our media partner, The Baltimore Sun, reports that the case was turned over to Carroll County after city State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby found that her office has a “potential conflict of interest in the case.”

Mosby’s office said one of its employees is related to someone involved in the shooting, without being more specific.

Police said the officer fatally shot 18-year-old Lavar Douglas in December after Douglas started shooting at a moving car. Police also released video of the shooting that shows Douglas firing at the vehicle before he was shot.
Douglas was black. Police have not identified the officer or disclosed his race.

