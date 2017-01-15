A Day Later, Crews Still Working To Get 4 Alarm Fire Under Control

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Fire Department crews are still on scene Sunday morning as they continue their efforts to get a 4 alarm blaze that started Saturday under control.

Fire officials say the 4 alarm fire started just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday, at a building in the 300 block of N. Eutaw St.

The building was vacant, and no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters will be there continue to be on scene throughout the day as they work to get the flames under control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

