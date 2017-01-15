Frederick Co. Schools Employee Speaks Out After Being Fired For Tweet

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick County Public Schools fired a social media employee for a tweet she posted from the school’s social media account last week.
Following forecasts predicting winter weather coming to the area, on January 5, a student tweeted to the Twitter account, @FCPSMaryland, asking schools to close “tammarow.”
Nash reportedly wrote in response from the school Twitter feed: “But then how would you learn how to spell ‘tomorrow?’ :)”
“Dear Katie, this letter confirms our discussion today that your probation period as a Web Experience Coordinator for Frederick County Public Schools will not be extended. You will be terminated from your assignment effective January 13, 2017.”
Nash started working as a web experience coordinator in November. Among her responsibilities was to run the district’s social media accounts.
The response from Nash’s FCPS tweet received more than 1,000 retweets and 1,000 likes and she became the subject of a hashtag, #KatiefromFCPS. And later #freekatie also appeared in students’ Twitter feeds.
The student later wrote that he didn’t mind Nash’s original reply and didn’t take it personally.
Nash says she hopes the school board uses the situation to learn more about how to best reach the community on social media.
