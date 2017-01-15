Frederick Co. Schools Employee Speaks Out After Being Fired For Tweet

January 15, 2017 10:30 PM
Filed Under: Frederick County Public Schools, katie nash

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick County Public Schools fired a social media employee for a tweet she posted from the school’s social media account last week.

Following forecasts predicting winter weather coming to the area, on January 5, a student tweeted to the Twitter account, @FCPSMaryland, asking schools to close “tammarow.”

Nash reportedly wrote in response from the school Twitter feed: “But then how would you learn how to spell ‘tomorrow?’ :)”

Nash says the school system was working on being more relaxed and interactive with students on social media. Nash thought her reply to the student would be a way to engage the students, who were excited about the possibility of a snow day.
“The students were tweeting back and forth, so it just sort of provided a natural opportunity to respond, in a fun, light-hearted way,” Nash tells WHAG. 
However, after this incident, Nash reportedly was asked to delete the tweet, and the Director of Communications for the school district personally apologized to the student.
Nash tells WHAG that she had a meeting with managers and received a letter from Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS), reading:
“Dear Katie,  this letter confirms our discussion today that your probation period as a Web Experience Coordinator for Frederick County Public Schools will not be extended. You will be terminated from your assignment effective January 13, 2017.”
Michael Doerrer, a district spokesman, said Nash was no longer employed with the school system, but he didn’t comment on the circumstances.

Nash started working as a web experience coordinator in November. Among her responsibilities was to run the district’s social media accounts.

The response from Nash’s FCPS tweet received more than 1,000 retweets and 1,000 likes and she became the subject of a hashtag, #KatiefromFCPS. And later #freekatie also appeared in students’ Twitter feeds.

The student later wrote that he didn’t mind Nash’s original reply and didn’t take it personally.

Nash says she hopes the school board uses the situation to learn more about how to best reach the community on social media.

