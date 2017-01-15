MSP: ‘Driver Impairment’ May Have Led To Fatal Prince George’s Co. Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police is still investigating a fatal crash early Sunday morning in Prince George’s County, but say their preliminary investigation found that “driver impairment” may have contributed to the crash.

Troopers from the College Park Barrack were called out just after 3 a.m. about a single vehicle crash at the eastbound Route 198 (Sandy Spring Road) ramp to northbound I-95.

A 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee was found overturned in the woods off the northbound I-95 ramp. No other vehicles were involved, according to MSP.

The driver, identified as 45-year-old Howard Thompson III, and one of the two passengers were taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The other passengers, identified as 44-year-old Arden Hall, of Laurel, was partially ejected from the Jeep Grand Cherokee and pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police did a crash reconstruction, and their preliminary investigation showed that “driver impairment might have contributed to this collision,” but the official cause is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack.

