Truck Company Owner Charged With Evading $1 Million In Tolls

January 15, 2017 10:59 AM
Filed Under: Toll road

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The owner of a New Jersey trucking company has been arrested while trying to board a flight to Aruba and charged with racking up more than $1 million of unpaid tolls and fees.

State police say Little Ferry resident Lester Morales was arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport on Thursday.

Police say Morales’ EAB Transport LLC/Do it Right Trucking had 100 trucks going through tolls with a delinquent E-ZPass automatic payment account more than 100 times per day.

Morales is being held without bail at the Middlesex County jail and can’t be reached there for comment.

A phone number listed for him has rung unanswered. It’s unclear if he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

