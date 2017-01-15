Vigil To Be Held Sunday For Victims Of Fatal House Fire

January 15, 2017 12:29 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A vigil is set to be held Sunday for the family who had six children killed in a house fire in northeast Baltimore.

According to a sign outside the address, there will be a vigil held from 5:30-6 p.m. on the street where the house fire occurred, Springwood Avenue.

Local businesses are also donating proceeds of sales to benefit the Malone family.

Pane e Vino in Little Italy, located at 408 S High Street, is donating all proceeds from sales Sunday Jan. 15 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. to the Malone family.

The bodies of six children were recovered from the rubble Thursday afternoon. Four other family members were hospitalized, including the mother, Katie Malone.

The children’s father, William Malone, was at work when the fire happened.

Investigators tell WJZ, they have still not pinpointed the cause, but they have interviewed a surviving 8-year-old and are looking into whether a space heater may have played a role.

