Weather Blog: Return Of Sunshine

The second half of the weekend has definitely been better than the first! High pressure brought the return of sunshine this Sunday with an official high of 43 degrees at BWI today. That’s 2 degrees above average for this time of year so this was a typical January day.

High pressure will gradually retreat off the mid-Atlantic coast through tomorrow… allowing moisture to drift east. Clouds will continue to increase this evening and stick around into MLK day. A stray shower will be possible tomorrow, but most will end up dry.

A warming trend takes shape by Tuesday and Wednesday, but it will come along with some rain. By Wednesday, highs will be in the mid and upper 50s.