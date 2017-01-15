Weather Blog: Temperatures start to rise Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The weather is going to improve dramatically Sunday, with more sunshine. Milder weather is going to be the name of the game for the upcoming week.

There have been some stubborn clouds around early Sunday morning, but those will break in the morning as an area of high pressure sets up shop nearby.

By later in the morning morning and Sunday afternoon, it should turn out pretty sunny. With not much wind and temperatures in the mid 40s, it won’t feel bad at all for the middle of January.

It will turn out mostly cloudy by Sunday night, as clouds move in from the southwest. It looks like any precipitation will stay off to the south and west, but it will be a close call.

We’ll have to watch this, as temperatures will be hovering near the freezing mark, so some snow or sleet would be possible, especially in the suburbs. Again, though, most areas are expected to remain dry.

