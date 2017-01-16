Man Caught With Loaded Gun At BWI Security Checkpoint

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County man was arrested at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Saturday after being found with a loaded gun at a security checkpoint.

TSA officers found the .45 caliber semi-automatic handgun, which was loaded with seven bullets, as part of the man’s carry-on items.

Maryland Transportation Authority Police were called, and officers responded to confiscate the gun and arrest the man, who said he forgot that he was carrying a loaded gun with him.

There were 24 guns detected last year at BWI, a 50 percent increase from 2015. The number of guns confiscated across the nation was also up.

The TSA reminds travelers that guns can be taken in checked bags if they are unloaded, properly packed and declared to the airline.

Click here for information from the TSA on how to properly travel with a firearm.

