Md. Man Arrested For Pointing Laser At MSP Helicopter

January 16, 2017 10:25 AM
Filed Under: Helicopter, Maryland State Police, Police Helicopter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old Sykesville man was arrested after authorities say he pointed a green laser at a Maryland State Police helicopter eight times early Monday morning.

Connor Grant Brown faces charges of reckless endangerment, obstructing and hindering, and shining a laser pointer at an aircraft.

The MSP Trooper 3 helicopter was up in the 800 block of Klees Mills Rd. assisting the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office with an investigation.

The pilot and crew report that the cockpit of the helicopter was hit by a green laser about eight times.

The green laser forced the crew to abort their mission helping the sheriff’s office, and the pilot and crew chief were treated at a local hospital.

Authorities then searched for the person who was pointing the laser at the helicopter, and their investigation found that Brown was the one using the laser.

