BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a missing 66-year-old man.

William Heard was last seen Monday in the 600 block of Tunbridge Road, wearing a light blue jacket with a brown and green logo on it and white tennis shoes.

Police say Heard is 6’1 and weighs 165 pounds.

Anyone with information on Heard’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

