QA Co. Deputy Shot In December Discharged From Hospital

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Queen Anne’s Sheriff’s Deputy who was shot by a suspect who he exchanged gunfire with late last month has been released from the hospital.

“Very very happy to report that Deputy First Class Scott Hogan has been discharged from Shock Trauma and is currently on his way home as I type this!” Sheriff Gary Hofmann wrote on the department’s Facebook page Monday morning.

Police say it was around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 28, when 52-year-old James L. Rich III’s girlfriend, who was staying with him at his home in the 200 block of Edmore Road in Chestertown, sent a text message to her father stating they had been involved in a physical altercation.

Her father called 911 and deputies responded to the home, but both Rich and the woman had left. It was later determined that her father had picked her up and taken her to the Sheriff’s office.

Shortly after midnight, the woman gave a report on the domestic violence incident and was escorted back to the home to get some of her belongings.

When the woman, the deputy and the woman’s parents arrived back at the home, Rich and his teen son were already there.

Investigators say they started arguing again, at which point Rich went into a back bedroom and armed himself with a shotgun. He fired a round, and continued toward Deputy Warren Scott Hogan, firing again. Hogan returned fire. Both were hit.

Warren, who is a four year veteran, was flown to Shock Trauma.

Rich was taken to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Chestertown, where he died.

