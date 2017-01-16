Weather Blog: Seasonable Temps And Cloudy Today, Warm Up Coming

January 16, 2017 1:10 PM

A seasonable January day is on tap with highs in the low/mid 40s.

We will remain mainly cloudy this MLK Day with rain on the way tonight and Tuesday.

Along with the rain will come milder air with winds shifting out of the south.

Highs tomorrow will make it into the low 50s for many spots, but you will need the umbrella from time-to-time.

By Wednesday high temps climb into the mid 50s and clouds should break by the afternoon.

Inauguration Day is looking mild with a high around 50… but the chance for rain exists (especially during the afternoon).

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia