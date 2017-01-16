Weather Blog: Seasonable Temps And Cloudy Today, Warm Up Coming

A seasonable January day is on tap with highs in the low/mid 40s.

We will remain mainly cloudy this MLK Day with rain on the way tonight and Tuesday.

Along with the rain will come milder air with winds shifting out of the south.

Highs tomorrow will make it into the low 50s for many spots, but you will need the umbrella from time-to-time.

By Wednesday high temps climb into the mid 50s and clouds should break by the afternoon.

Inauguration Day is looking mild with a high around 50… but the chance for rain exists (especially during the afternoon).