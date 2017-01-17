2 Injured in Fatal NE Baltimore Fire Released from Hospital

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Two children injured in a fatal fire in northeast Baltimore last week, have been released from the hospital Tuesday, joining their older 8-year-old sister at home, according to family members.

The 5-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl, who survived the fire at Springwood Avenue, conditions were upgraded Monday and were released a day later.

The children’s mother, Katie Malone worked in Congressman Elijah Cummings’s office for more than a decade. Congressman Cummings visited Malone in the hospital and her reports that she is grateful for the community’s outreach.

Katie is still in critical condition in the hospital, but the family says she is alert and can communicate. The eight-year-old girl who also survived the fire and saved her brother and sister was released from the hospital.

A GoFundMe page has raised more than $297,000. The family now has an advisor to help with their finances.

