Amazon to Add Third Fulfillment Center to Maryland

January 17, 2017 8:03 PM
Filed Under: Amazon Fulfillment Center

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Amazon announced Wednesday that it plans to open a 1.2 million-square-foot fulfillment center in North East, Maryland.

Amazon employees at the North East fulfillment center will pick, pack and ship larger customer items such as big-screen televisions, kayaks and patio furniture.

“Creating jobs and growing Maryland’s economy is a top priority of our administration,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “Amazon’s continued investment in Maryland, which includes thousands of jobs for our citizens, is a great example of companies that choose to locate and expand their business right here in Maryland – a testament to our state’s growing economy.”

“Economic development is a major priority of my administration and the attraction of Amazon, the 18th largest company in the US, is a great example of the type of projects I’d like to see and bring to Cecil County in the future,” said Cecil County Executive Dr. Alan McCarthy. The new facility is a joint venture of Trammell Crow Company and Diamond Realty Investments.

“We’re excited to open a new, state-of-the-art fulfillment center in North East, creating hundreds of full-time jobs that offer wages 30 percent higher than traditional retail stores and include comprehensive benefits on day one, bonuses and stock awards,” said Akash Chauhan, Amazon’s vice president of North America operations.

Amazon currently employs more than 3,000 associates at its fulfillment and sortation centers in Baltimore and plans to create 700 new positions at its third Maryland facility.

