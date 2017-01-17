Baltimore Real-Estate Developer Reed Cordish To Join Trump Administration

January 17, 2017 3:21 PM
Filed Under: Cordish Companies, David Cordish, reed cordish

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team announced on Tuesday that  Baltimore-based real-state developer Reed S. Cordish, a partner of the Cordish Companies, will serve as an assistant to the president.

Reed Cordish, who is a longtime friend of the Trump family, is the son of David S. Cordish, whose company developed Maryland Live Casino, as well as Power Plant Live.

The Trump transition team says Cordish will serve as an assistant to the president for intragovernmental and technology initiatives.

Our media the Baltimore Sun reports that Reed Cordish contributed $250,00 to the Trump Victory committee on June 30. However, records from the Federal Election Commission show that Reed Cordish and other members of the Cordish family have donated to both political parties.

It is not clear precisely what role Cordish will play in the incoming administration. Neither Reed Cordish nor a spokesperson for the Cordish Companies responded to a request for comment.

Trump reportedly met Cordish through his father David, after a lawsuit between Trump and Cordish.

“The court ordered us to meet, and it was mandatory. I said, ‘I don’t want to meet this guy,'” Trump continued. “I walked in and I fell in love in about two minutes. We worked out our problems in, what, 12 seconds?” said Trump during his visit to Maryland in 2015.

It is also reported that Reed Cordish met his wife, Margaret Katz, after the two were introduced by Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner.

Trump will be sworn into office on Friday.

