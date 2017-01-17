Howard County Council To Consider Sanctuary Bill

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A battle over immigration is playing out in Howard County.

Tonight the county council will consider a sanctuary bill that would declare the county a safe zone for undocumented immigrants.

The issue has sparked a fiery response from both sides, and it’s expected to be a long night in Ellicott City, where more than 200 people are signed up to voice their opinions on the matter.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at the George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Drive.

The legislation would change the county code to declare the jurisdiction a safe zone for people without citizenship.

“We believe that in Howard County we shouldn’t just tolerate diversity, we should celebrate and embrace it,” says Calvin Ball, a council member.

Ball cosponsored the bill, which would limit county employees’ cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

Several other local jurisdictions, including Baltimore City, Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, have declared sanctuary status.

“No undocumented immigrant should be targeted based upon their immigration status,” Ball says.

Even if the bill does pass the county council, County Executive Allan Kittleman has vowed to veto it.

“This is not something the people of Howard County want,’ Kittleman says. He’s concerned about the impact the legislation could have on public safety.

“What this bill says is you can’t have any future agreements with ICE [U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] or any other federal agencies dealing with immigration. It seems to me, why would you want to take that tool away?”

Another concern: The president-elect’s promise to pull federal funding from sanctuary cities.

Still, the council is moving forward.

“My hope is that we can all come together for something that is best for our community,” Ball says.

The hearing could potentially be extended to a second day due to the overwhelming interest by the public to weigh in.

A vote from the county council could come as early as Feb. 6.

