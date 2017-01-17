Man Wanted for Robbing a Frederick County Bank

January 17, 2017 7:03 PM
Frederick County

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The Frederick County Sheriff”s Office is searching for a man who robbed a PNC Bank in Emmittsburg Tuesday afternoon.

Officers say around 1 p.m. a white male entered the bank located at 8 East Main Street and demanded cash and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

No weapon was shown or mentioned by the suspect. He is described to be anywhere from 20 to 30 years old, wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a glove on his left hand.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Josh Stears at 301-600-6403. Anonymous tips can be left on the Sheriff’s Office Tip Hotline at 301-600-4131.

