Statewide Push for Driver-less Cars by 2018

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Self-driving cars are quickly becoming a nationwide hit and could soon be in Maryland by 2018.

Officials say 90% of car crashes are caused by human error and believe self-driving cars can turn that around, one reason why they want to test them in Maryland.

There’s no denying in the auto world that technology has advanced and self-driving cars could eventually be the new norm.

In Annapolis Tuesday, regulations were discussed in case the cars come to the state.

“It’s not a matter of if these vehicles will be coming to Maryland but when,” said Ragina Cooper Averella of AAA.

The state has already applied to become a testing ground for driver-less cars. If approved, the cars would be tested at private facilities. If all goes well, the cars could potentially be on I-95 stretching from Aberdeen to Fort Meade.

“We want to be able to have the authority to regulate these vehicles and the safety on the roadways,” said MVA administrator Chrissy Nizer.

While many in Maryland are pushing for self-driving cars, everyone is not on board on the possibility that they could save lives.

“With self driving cars I can’t even comprehend what that would do,” said Gail Williams of Annapolis, who fears more accidents.”I just don’t trust it, I don’t even trust my back up camera in my car.”

Driver Ryan Howe points to the numbers.

“All the actual statistics show its safer than actual drivers,” said Howe.

A route the state feels is crucial to explore.

“Any number of fatalities we can reduce, these are not just numbers, these are people, mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers who don’t come home at end of day,” said Nizer.

The Senate Bill 9 regarding regulations will likely be voted on within the next couple of weeks. It would then go to the House. There’s has been no word on the specifics of the regulations.

The State expects to hear back by the end of the week on the application to test the cars in Maryland.

Officials say if the application is approved and all goes well with the testing, we could see driver-less cars on Maryland roadways by 2018.

