Statewide Push for Driver-less Cars by 2018

January 17, 2017 5:59 PM By Rick Ritter
Filed Under: Driverless Cars

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Self-driving cars are quickly becoming a nationwide hit and could soon be in Maryland by 2018.

Officials say 90% of car crashes are caused by human error and believe self-driving cars can turn that around, one reason why they want to test them in Maryland.

There’s no denying in the auto world that technology has advanced and self-driving cars could eventually be the new norm.

In Annapolis Tuesday, regulations were discussed in case the cars come to the state.

“It’s not a matter of if these vehicles will be coming to Maryland but when,” said Ragina Cooper Averella of AAA.

The state has already applied to become a testing ground for driver-less cars. If approved, the cars would be tested at private facilities. If all goes well, the cars could potentially be on I-95 stretching from Aberdeen to Fort Meade.

“We want to be able to have the authority to regulate these vehicles and the safety on the roadways,” said MVA administrator Chrissy Nizer.

While many in Maryland are pushing for self-driving cars, everyone is not on board on the possibility that they could save lives.

“With self driving cars I can’t even comprehend what that would do,” said Gail Williams of Annapolis, who fears more accidents.”I just don’t trust it, I don’t even trust my back up camera in my car.”

Driver Ryan Howe points to the numbers.

“All the actual statistics show its safer than actual drivers,” said Howe.

A route the state feels is crucial to explore.

“Any number of fatalities we can reduce, these are not just numbers, these are people, mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers who don’t come home at end of day,” said Nizer.

The Senate Bill 9 regarding regulations will likely be voted on within the next couple of weeks. It would then go to the House. There’s has been no word on the specifics of the regulations.

The State expects to hear back by the end of the week on the application to test the cars in Maryland.

Officials say if the application is approved and all goes well with the testing, we could see driver-less cars on Maryland roadways by 2018.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Rick Ritter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia