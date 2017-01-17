Upcoming Fundraisers for Malone Family; 6 Children Killed

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The following are upcoming fundraisers and collection opportunities for the Malone family, who lost six children in a fatal fire last week.

Peace a Pizza in Catonsville Wednesday 1/18/17 from 11 a.m. -8:30 p.m.

Gift Card collections at local fire houses: Wednesday 1/18/17 from from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department Hall Saturday 1/21/17 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company Wednesday 1/25/17 from 6:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. Arbutus Volunteer Fire Department Hall

Collections of donations at Narcissus Salon until close of business Friday 1/20/17

Bull roast at Columbus Gardens to benefit the family April 29, 2017

The GoFundMe Campaign

