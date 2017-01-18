WJZ at the Inauguration: WATCH FRIDAY All Day Long – Live from Washington D.C.

1 Injured After Being Attacked by 2 Dogs

January 18, 2017 4:18 PM
Filed Under: Baltimore County, Dog attack

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– One person is injured after an elderly couple was attacked by two dogs in Middle River, according to Baltimore County Police.

Officers say two dogs got loose from a home in the 4000 block of Rustico Road and the dogs got into a fight with two dogs being walked by the couple.

One of the individuals involved was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries. All of the dogs involved were contained.

