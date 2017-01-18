1 Injured After Being Attacked by 2 Dogs

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– One person is injured after an elderly couple was attacked by two dogs in Middle River, according to Baltimore County Police.

Officers say two dogs got loose from a home in the 4000 block of Rustico Road and the dogs got into a fight with two dogs being walked by the couple.

One of the individuals involved was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries. All of the dogs involved were contained.

