Driver In Single-Vehicle Crash In Laurel Dies

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The driver involved a single-car crash on Route 216 in Laurel Monday afternoon has died, according to Howard County Police.

Genar M. Grijlva, of Snow Acres Drive in Laurel, was 28.

Howard County police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Investigators say it was around 12:43 p.m. when Gonzalez’s Ford Mustang was traveling eastbound on Route 216 near Stephens Road at a high rate of speed when it left the road for unknown reasons and hit two light poles and a guardrail before overturning.

Gonzalez was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the collision was speed and alcohol-related. Gonzalez was not wearing a seatbelt.

Route 216 eastbound was closed at Stephens Road for approximately two and a half hours as police investigated Monday.

