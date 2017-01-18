Driver In Single-Vehicle Crash In Laurel Dies

January 18, 2017 9:53 AM
Filed Under: Howard County Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The driver involved a single-car crash on Route 216 in Laurel Monday afternoon has died, according to Howard County Police.

Genar M. Grijlva, of Snow Acres Drive in Laurel, was 28.

Howard County police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Investigators say it was around 12:43 p.m. when Gonzalez’s Ford Mustang was traveling eastbound on Route 216 near Stephens Road at a high rate of speed when it left the road for unknown reasons and hit two light poles and a guardrail before overturning.

Gonzalez was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the collision was speed and alcohol-related. Gonzalez was not wearing a seatbelt.

Route 216 eastbound was closed at Stephens Road for approximately two and a half hours as police investigated Monday.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia