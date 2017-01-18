WJZ at the Inauguration: WATCH FRIDAY All Day Long – Live from Washington D.C.

State Reassessing Emergency Response After Ellicott City Flooding

January 18, 2017 5:42 PM By Pat Warren
Filed Under: Ellicott City, Ellicott City Flooding

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Almost six months since the flood in Ellicott City, businesses are still recovering, and now lawmakers are reassessing the state’s emergency response.

It was all hands on deck when Ellicott City’s Main Street went under water, but did those hands get there fast enough?

Back on July 30, 2016, the rain came and the water kept on rising in Ellicott City. Two people were killed and many others were displaced, with damages in the millions.

“I filmed the water rushing into our basement and destroying our frame shop,” said flood victim David Dempster. “And it went all the way up to the ceiling. It was completely lost.”

There were more than 100 businesses that were damaged or destroyed. The encouraging news is 70 of those businesses are now open.

Though some have reopened, others are still struggling to recover, even with the state and others in Maryland stepping in to help.

“This was a devastating event for the state,” said Dereck Davis, chairman of the House Economic Matters Committee. “It’s heartbreaking the stories that we heard, the businesses that were lost, the suffering that the citizens incurred.”

Davis and his House committee are on a fact finding mission to assess the government’s response to this emergency.

They want to see what lessons were learned and where improvement might be needed.

“[Reporter: A better game plan?] A better game plan,” said Davis.

The committee is especially looking at reports of time delays in getting financial help to businesses.

“We’ve heard of some time delays and you don’t want to point fingers,” said Davis. “This was tough for everybody, but as a state, we have to make sure we’re serving our citizens to the best of our ability.”

Legislation fine tuning the state’s response to catastrophic events could be coming this session.

“There’s nothing more discouraging for a businessman than to have to tell his employees goodbye and his customers goodbye,” said Delegate Sally Jameson.

There have been $15 million in county expenditures so far.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

More from Pat Warren
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it
CBS All Access

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia