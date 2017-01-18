Firefighters Spot Drug Growing Equipment While Putting Out House Fire

January 18, 2017 11:43 AM
Filed Under: Anne Arundel County Fire Department, Anne Arundel County Police Department

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One man was arrested and authorities seized more than $5,000 in drugs after fire crews spotted drug growing equipment while putting out a house fire.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department received a call at 9:15 a.m. on January 13, about a fire at a home in the 500 block of King Malcolm Dr. in Odenton.

While inside the home, fire crews spotted what they suspected to be marijuana growing equipment.

They notified the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Detectives from the Special Enforcement Section Narcotics Unit got a search warrant for the home, and during their search, they report finding 229 grams of marijuana, 13.66 grams of mescaline powder, drug paraphernalia, and guns.

Jeffrey Stuart Hall was arrested and faces a number of drug and gun charges.

