Frosh Among 6 State AGs Urging Rejection Of Sessions For AG

NEW YORK (AP) — Attorneys generals from six states, including Maryland’s Brian Frosh, have sent a letter urging the Senate Judiciary Committee to reject the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general.

In the letter dated Jan. 17, the prosecutors said they had “grave concern” that Session would “diligently and fairly enforce all laws protective of civil rights, public safety, health and welfare.”

The letter said Sessions made bigoted statements in the past, rejected sensible, criminal justice policy reforms, and badly managed his office during his tenure as Alabama Attorney General.

Attorneys General Ellen Rosenblum of Oregon, New York’s Eric Schneiderman, Maura Healey of Massachusetts, Doug Chin of Hawaii and Karl Racine of the District of Columbia also signed the letter.

Sessions is expected to win confirmation in the GOP-led Senate.

Read the full letter below.

Sessions AG Letter 1-17-2017 by WJZ Web Team on Scribd

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)