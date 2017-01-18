Video Released of D.C. Woman Murdered in Wheelchair

WJZ at the Inauguration: WATCH FRIDAY All Day Long – Live from Washington D.C.

January 18, 2017 9:35 PM
Filed Under: D.C. Murder, Wheelchair

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– On Wednesday, D.C. police released surveillance video of the suspect connected to the murder of a woman in a wheelchair.

Vivian Marrow was described as a “neighborhood” mom. Family members said she was on her way to the store in her wheelchair when she was shot by a stray bullet.

The shooting happened around 10:16 a.m. in the 2400 block of Elvans Road. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman shot. Both were transferred to the hospital.

The Metropolitan Police Department are currently offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons wanted for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

Anyone who can identify the individual or who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the department’s text tip line to 50411.

