Donald Trump Has Lowest Approval Rating Ever for an Incoming President

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– President-elect Donald Trump enters the White House with the least favorable opinion poll in decades. A new CBS poll looks at how his popularity compares to previous incoming presidents.

Pat Warren has what Americans are saying about his decision-making.

Trump delivers his inauguration address Friday with historically low popularity. A new CBS News poll puts him at 32 percent, the lowest approval rating for an incoming president in the poll’s history, and a majority disapproval of the way he’s handling the transition.

“That is not typical. Normally we see the voters of the opposing party giving a little more leeway to an incoming president,” said CBS political director Anthony Salvanto.

“Who is going to keep the promise he made on election night to be president of all of the people of this country,” said Mike Pence.

What they most want him to accomplish is jobs and healthcare, tied at 20 percent, unite the country, resign and social issues are tied at 5.

Nearly 60 percent of those polled are confident he’ll make the right policy moves on the economy, 51 percent on ISIS, and 60 percent on U.S. trade policy. 47 percent trust his decisions on immigration, and 43 percent are confident he’ll make the right decisions on foreign policy.

As for the low approval Trump tweeted, “the same people who did the phony election polls and were so wrong are now doing approval rating polls. They are rigged just like before.”

Another poll showed more than two-thirds of Americans disapprove of Trump’s use of twitter.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook