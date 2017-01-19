Ellen DeGeneres Takes Home 3 People’s Choice Awards

WJZ at the Inauguration: WATCH FRIDAY All Day Long – Live from Washington D.C.

January 19, 2017 4:10 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ellen DeGeneres set a record at the People’s Choice Awards, becoming the winningest entertainer in the show’s history.

DeGeneres picked up three trophies at Wednesday’s ceremony for a career total of 20 People’s Choice wins.

Other stars taking home crystal statuettes this year included Jennifer Lopez, Johnny Depp, Sofia Vergara, Kevin Hart, Melissa McCarthy and Justin Timberlake. Tyler Perry received the humanitarian award at the show, hosted by Joel McHale at the Microsoft Theatre and broadcast on CBS.

A selected list of winners follows:

Movie: “Finding Dory”

Movie actor: Ryan Reynolds

Movie actress: Jennifer Lawrence

Action movie: “Deadpool”

Action movie actor: Robert Downey, Jr.

Action movie actress: Margot Robbie

Animated movie voice: Ellen DeGeneres, “Finding Dory”

Comedic movie actor: Kevin Hart

Comedic movie actress: Melissa McCarthy

Dramatic movie actor: Tom Hanks

Dramatic movie actress: Blake Lively

Movie icon: Johnny Depp

TV show: “Outlander”

Network TV comedy: “The Big Bang Theory”

Comedic TV actor: Jim Parsons

Comedic TV actress: Sofia Vergara

Network TV drama: “Grey’s Anatomy”

TV crime drama: “Criminal Minds”

TV crime drama actor: Mark Harmon

TV crime drama actress: Jennifer Lopez

Competition TV show: “The Voice”

Daytime TV host: Ellen DeGeneres

Late night talk show host: Jimmy Fallon

Male music artist: Justin Timberlake

Female music artist: Britney Spears

Group: Fifth Harmony

Male country artist: Blake Shelton

Female country artist: Carrie Underwood

Country group: Little Big Town

Hip-hop artist: G-Eazy

R&B artist: Rihanna

Song: “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Justin Timberlake

Social media celebrity: Britney Spears

Humanitarian: Tyler Perry

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

