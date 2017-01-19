Maryland Governor Proposes Sweeping Ethics Reforms

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan, citing fraud and bribery scandals allegedly involving state and local officials, has proposed broad reforms that target conflicts of interest and corruption.

The Republican governor announced his Integrity in Government Initiative Thursday afternoon in front of the statehouse.

Hogan’s proposals include barring legislators from pushing legislation that directly benefits their employer or business, and prohibiting executive branch and legislative staff from lobbying for one year after they leave state service.

The governor also wants all meetings of the General Assembly be livestreamed, and his proposed 2018 budget includes funds to do that.