January 19, 2017 7:16 PM
Filed Under: Amber Alert, Baltimore City Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police issued an Amber Alert for two young children involved in a carjacking Thursday evening that were later found.

Around 6 p.m., police say a woman was unloading items from her car in the unit block of North Port Street with the keys still in the ignition when an unknown man drove her car away with two young children inside.

City Police Search for Man Involved in Carjacking of 2 Young Children

The vehicle is a Gray 2007 Saturn Ion with Maryland tags that read “6CE3859.”

City Police Search for Man Involved in Carjacking of 2 Young Children

The first child is a 4-year-old white male and the second child is a 19-months-old white male, who were both found a short time later.

The suspect, who is still on the loose, is described as a white man, around 30 years old, wearing a gray sweatshirt with “NIKE” written in green.

Police say he was last seen traveling eastbound. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

