Road Closures In Place In Preparation For Inauguration In DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — In preparation for the Presidential Inauguration, a large number of roads in the nation’s capital have been closed or restricted to vehicles.

If driving in DC wasn’t confusing enough, just attempt to maneuver around the District the days surrounding the Presidential Inauguration.

“I had a meeting that was seven minutes away by driving, but then with all the roads closed down and the different tunnels and diverting everywhere, it took me over 35 minutes to get back and it was all two miles away,” says Stacey Young, who works in D.C.

Anywhere from 800,000 to one million people are expected to attend the national special security event.

“These fences have been going up since 3 a.m. this morning,” says Leif Dormsjo, Director of the District Department of Transportation.

Dormsjo says for months a partnership of local, state and federal agencies have worked to orchestrate a plan to keep the inauguration and parade area safe.

“The best way to think about the perimeter, is the area from the Capitol to the Lincoln Memorial, north to George Washington University, all the way over to Union Station,” he says.

A lot of people are looking for the fastest and most convenient way to get around. Many people who work in the district have decided this is not the place to be if you’re not attending the festivities,

Including Abby Kaericher, who’s only worked in D.C. For two weeks.

“I’m going to avoid the area. Mostly because I am pretending that I’m a local and that’s what the locals are doing,” she says.

