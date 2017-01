Hi Everyone!

Another calm, and mild start to this day! Yesterday we finally got to 57°, today the official high is forecast at 55°. And there is good news looking at the extended outlook. Now the fifth day of the forecast is Tuesday, and we are still looking at temps in the mid 50’s!

Today, and Saturday, will be the rain free days. Still looking at occasional rain tomorrow, and then Sun-Mon-Tue it will be gray, damp at times, but mild!.

MILD. Let’s not overthink this, today, and just enjoy!

MB