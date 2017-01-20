City Police ID Man Charged for Kidnapping & Theft; Triggered Amber Alert

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore City Detectives have obtained a warrant for 37-year-old John Bowling, who triggered an Amber Alert.

Police are searching for Bowling who they believe was involved in a carjacking, where two young children were inside Thursday evening.

The 4-year-old and the 19-month-old boys were both found a short time later at 7:05 p.m on Castle Street.

Around 6 p.m., police say a woman was unloading items from her car in the unit block of North Port Street with the keys still in the ignition when an unknown man drove her car away with two young children inside.

Bowling was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt with “NIKE” written in green.

Police say he was last seen traveling eastbound. He is charged with kidnapping, reckless endangerment & theft.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

