Donald Trump is Better Than Tom Brady in One Sport

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Donald Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said “Tom Brady cannot beat Donald Trump at golf,” according to CBS News.

The New England Patriots quarterback may be a four-time Super Bowl champion but he has some work to do at making his golf game great again.

“Donald Trump is going to be the greatest golfer as the president by far that the country’s ever seen,” Lewandowski said.

Last year, Trump said Brady had told him in a phone conversation: “Donald, I support you, you’re my friend and I voted for you,” but sources couldn’t confirm if Brady actually voted for Trump.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook