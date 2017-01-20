Edgar Allan Poe Toaster Returns For Annual Tradition

WJZ at the Inauguration: WATCH All Day Long – Live from Washington D.C.

January 20, 2017 1:39 AM
Filed Under: Edgar Allen Poe, Poe Toaster

BALTIMORE (WJZ)- A Baltimore tradition continued Thursday night at the grave site of famed poet Edgar Allan Poe.

A  mysterious Poe “toaster” appeared with a violin, three roses and a bottle of Cognac. The figure took a drink of the Cognac, nodded to Poe’s grave then left the rest of the bottle and the flowers. The simple gesture was a tradition for decades at the Westminster Hall burial ground, up until 2009 when the tradition ended without explanation.

However, last year, the Maryland Historical Society organized a competition to institute a new “Poe Toaster.” The identity of the winner still remains anonymous to the public.

The celebration of Edgar Allan Poe’s 208th birthday continues with a special event at Westminster Hall on Saturday afternoon starting at 2 p.m.

