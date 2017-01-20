President Trump Attends Three Inaugural Balls

January 20, 2017 11:15 PM By George Solis
Filed Under: Inauguration 2017, Presidential Inaugural Ball

Washington, D.C. (WJZ) — Making their debut as the first couple, President Trump and his wife Melania finished off a full day of inauguration celebrations with three official balls held in Mr. Trump’s honor.

“Well, we did it. We did it. We began this journey and they said we, we, we and me, we didn’t have a chance, but we knew we were going to win, and we won,” says Trump.

The most anticipated event: the Trumps’ first dance, set to Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.” Vice President Mike Pence and his wife came in for a dance, along with the first family joining in.

It was an evening full of performances. Two of the balls, the Freedom and Liberty Balls were open to the public, with tickets going for $50 dollars per person. The Rockettes, and The Piano Guys among some of the acts.

Access to the third ball, A Salute to our Armed Services was by invitation only. Tony Orlando and Josh Weathers were performing there.

The Balls were also a chance for the first lady to formally introduce herself to the nation. A lot of eyes looking to see what fashion statement the first lady will set going forward as many first ladies have before her. All of it, an ending to a whirlwind of a day for the now 45th President of the United States.

