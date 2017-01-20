WJZ Runs Into Gov. Larry Hogan At Trump Inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJZ) — WJZ’s Vic Carter and Tracey Leong ran into Maryland Governor Larry Hogan at the inauguration festivities in Washington, D.C. Friday morning.

“What’s it going to take to bring everybody together here?” Vic Carter asked. “It seems to be a pretty divisive atmosphere right now.”

“It’s unfortunate and sad and I hope that… we can find ways to unite the country because everybody’s got to come together,” Hogan said. ”

Regardless of which side you’re on, everybody should be rooting for America and rooting for us to, you know, solve the problems together. So, we’re just hopeful that this new administration can start to get some things done that people are going to agree with.”