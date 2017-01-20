Women All Over Prepare For Women’s March On Washington Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fierce female opposition. As President Trump starts his first fulls days in office, thousands of women will descend on Washington D.C. to denounce the inauguration of the new president.

Some of President Trump’s past controversial remarks about women are still fresh in people’s minds and that’s the main motivation for tomorrow’s March in Washington.

On this inauguration evening, instead of going to a Presidential Ball, people packed the Ottobar in Baltimore as they prepare to publicly denounce the new president.

“I want people to never stop believing and giving up hope,” says Angie Elliott.

On Saturday, thousands will March in Washington to show their disapproval of past statements made by President Donald Trump.

“People like me who are not trans, who are not gay, who are not women, need to stand up for people who have not been treated well by the structures that our society has built,” says Rahula Strohl.

Planned Parenthood Maryland has three bus loads leaving from the Baltimore area. All 160 seats sold out within a day and a half. And marchers are coming from all over the country filling airport terminals in Atlanta. Bus loads are coming from Florida and up north in Rhode Island. Over in Michigan, their delegation is at least five thousand strong.

“We saw a huge need for our voices to be heard in D.C,” says one woman from Michigan.

Organizers estimate 200-thousand people will march to fight for women’s, minority and LGBTQ issues.

“We simply cannot be ignored. We are the majority of the country and we are not going anywhere,” says Annie Sageng, with Planned Parenthood of Maryland.

The march starts at 10 a.m. but buses are leaving the Baltimore area early in the morning. Besides Planned Parenthood, there are other organizations, and even private groups from Maryland that will be attending the Women’s March on Washington.

