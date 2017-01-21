1 Killed, 1 Injured In Cecil County Head-on Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are investigating a crash Saturday morning in Cecil County that killed one person and hospitalized another.

Maryland State Police report troopers were called out at 8 a.m. about a head-on wreck on Perrylawn Dr., just south of Diamond Jim Rd., near Port Deposit.

The preliminary investigation found that a green 1998 Jeep Cherokee was northbound on Diamond Jim Rd., when it crossed the center line and hit a 2013 Jeep Wrangler head on.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Jeep Wrangler was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

