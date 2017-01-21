1 Killed, 1 Injured In Cecil County Head-on Crash

January 21, 2017 3:21 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are investigating a crash Saturday morning in Cecil County that killed one person and hospitalized another.

Maryland State Police report troopers were called out at 8 a.m. about a head-on wreck on Perrylawn Dr., just south of Diamond Jim Rd., near Port Deposit.

The preliminary investigation found that a green 1998 Jeep Cherokee was northbound on Diamond Jim Rd., when it crossed the center line and hit a 2013 Jeep Wrangler head on.

The driver of the Jeep Cherokee was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Jeep Wrangler was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia