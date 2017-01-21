Charm City Cakes’ Owner Says Trump Copied Obama’s Inauguration Cake

January 21, 2017 10:15 PM
Filed Under: Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Inauguration

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Owner of Charm City Cakes and judge on Food Network’s “Kids Baking Championship,” Duff Goldman, claims on Twitter that the design for President Donald Trump’s inauguration cake was copied.

Goldman posted a side-by-side photo of the cake he made for former President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2013 and Trump’s cake from Friday night.

Goldman’s post has more than 117,000 retweets and 239,000 likes.

Tiffany MacIsaac, owner of Buttercream Bakeshop in Washington, told the Washington Post that she was asked by the inauguration committee to re-create Obama’s cake.

Both cakes were used at the Armed Services Ball on the inauguration evenings.

