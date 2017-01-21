Charm City Cakes’ Owner Says Trump Copied Obama’s Inauguration Cake

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Owner of Charm City Cakes and judge on Food Network’s “Kids Baking Championship,” Duff Goldman, claims on Twitter that the design for President Donald Trump’s inauguration cake was copied.

Goldman posted a side-by-side photo of the cake he made for former President Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2013 and Trump’s cake from Friday night.

The cake on the left is the one I made for President Obama's inauguration 4 years ago. The one on the right is Trumps. I didn't make it. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qJXpCfPhii — Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) January 21, 2017

Goldman’s post has more than 117,000 retweets and 239,000 likes.

Tiffany MacIsaac, owner of Buttercream Bakeshop in Washington, told the Washington Post that she was asked by the inauguration committee to re-create Obama’s cake.

Remembering a fantastic cake I made is awesome and the chef that re-created it for @POTUS Trump did a fantastic job. Group hug, y'all. 🇺🇸 — Duff Goldman (@Duff_Goldman) January 21, 2017

Both cakes were used at the Armed Services Ball on the inauguration evenings.

