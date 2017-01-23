Go To Work Sick Or Stay Home & Lose Money?; Debate Over Paid Sick Leave

WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Wind Advisory In Effect| Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

January 23, 2017 5:57 PM By Pat Warren
Filed Under: Paid Sick Leave

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Go to work sick or stay home and get well?

That’s a high priority question in Annapolis right now as Marylanders rally for and against paid sick leave.

And there is more than one option on the table, as thousands of Maryland employees chose whether to work sick or run the risk of losing their jobs.

It’s now cold and flu season, which means this is the time of year when Marylanders wonder what they are going to do if they get sick.

Barbara Tundstall is one of thousands of workers who find that staying home when sick is not an option, and are pinning their hopes on a paid sick time bill.

“That would benefit me,”said Tundstall, a small business employee. “That would benefit so many more people.”

Most advocates are backing a version of the bill that has companies with 15 or more workers earning one hour of paid sick time for every 30 hours worked.

Employers with fewer than 15 workers would have to allow them unpaid time off.

Governor Hogan’s plan applies to companies with 50 or more workers earning up to five sick days. Employers with fewer than 50 workers would be eligible for tax deductions in exchange for offering paid sick time.

Opponents argue the burden on small business will be too much.

The Maryland Retailers Association says the cost has to come from somewhere, and while employers do care about their employees, not every business can afford to follow a state mandate.

“That means that we will have to eliminate jobs. We’ll have to cut hours, we’ll have to cut benefits or increase consumer costs,” said Cailey Locklair Tolle, Maryland Retailers Association spokeswoman.

Supporters are making their voices heard at a rally being held Monday at 7 p.m.

The House passed a paid sick time bill last year, but it died in the Senate.

