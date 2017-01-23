Police Arrest ‘Brazen’ Murder Suspect For January Homicide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department has arrested a 33-year-old “brazen” murder suspect for a homicide back on January 9.

Jamar Hinton has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder, along with other related charges, in the death of Chris Pennington.

The fatal shooting happened just after 2 p.m. on Jan. 9, in the 2400 block of West Baltimore Street.

Police began their investigation, and identified Hinton as a suspect. Officers were able to arrest him on January 20.

