Police Responding To Burglary Kill Homeowner, Not Intruder

January 23, 2017 12:05 PM
Filed Under: Police Shooting

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The ex-wife of a Pittsburgh homeowner fatally shot by police responding to a burglary call says officers “shot the wrong guy.”

Brenda and Christopher Thompkins were in bed when they spotted an intruder in the house at about 4 a.m. Sunday.

Christopher Thompkins grabbed Brenda’s gun and was headed downstairs when he fired at the intruder. Police say two officers who responded to a security alarm thought the shots were fired at them. They returned fire and killed Thompkins.

The officers are on administrative leave and the police and district attorney are conducting separate reviews. The officers’ names haven’t been released.

Brenda and 57-year-old Christopher Thompkins were divorced, but the couple reconciled years ago.

The intruder was arrested on a criminal trespass charge.

