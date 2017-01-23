Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank Meets With Trump

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank was among the business leaders who met with President Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room at the White House on his first full weekday in office.

Elon Musk of SpaceX, Mark Sutton of International Paper, Michael Dell of Dell Technologies, Marillyn Hewson of Lockheed Martin, Andrew Liveris of Dow Chemical and others also met with Trump.

Trump has said his administration will cut business regulations and taxes.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

